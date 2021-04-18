COVID-19: Latest global developments

PARIS, France (AFP) — Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Germany mourns its dead -

Germany holds a national memorial service for its nearly 80,000 victims of the coronavirus pandemic, putting aside deep divisions over COVID restrictions to share the pain of grieving families.

- Record daily death toll in Gaza -

The Gaza Strip records its highest-ever daily death toll with 23 coronavirus fatalities, authorities say, bringing the overall total in the Israeli-blockaded territory to 761.

- Israelis go mask-free -

Israelis step into the streets without masks for the first time in a year, a key milestone as the country vaccinates its way out of the coronavirus nightmare.

- France quarantines arrivals -

France will impose a 10-day quarantine on arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and South Africa over concerns about variants of the coronavirus, the prime minister's office says.

- Canada reports new blood clots -

Canadian health authorities say a second case of rare but serious blood clotting linked to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine has been recorded, but stands by its recommendation to use the shot.

- Pope reappears at Saint Peter's Square -

Pope Francis reappears at a Vatican window overlooking Saint Peter's Square in Rome for his first public weekly prayer since March 14.

- More than three million dead -

The number of people who have died from Covid-19 around the world has passed three million, according to an AFP tally, despite vaccination campaigns.

After a slight lull in March, daily death tolls have increased, with an average of 12,000 deaths a day last week.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 566,904 deaths, followed by Brazil with 371,678 deaths, Mexico with 212,228 deaths, India with 177,150 deaths and Britain with 127,260.