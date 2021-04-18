COVID-19: Latest global developments

COVID-19: Latest global developmentsSunday, April 18, 2021
|
PARIS, France (AFP) — Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:
- Germany mourns its dead -
Germany holds a national memorial service for its nearly 80,000 victims of the coronavirus pandemic, putting aside deep divisions over COVID restrictions to share the pain of grieving families.
- Record daily death toll in Gaza -
The Gaza Strip records its highest-ever daily death toll with 23 coronavirus fatalities, authorities say, bringing the overall total in the Israeli-blockaded territory to 761.
- Israelis go mask-free -
Israelis step into the streets without masks for the first time in a year, a key milestone as the country vaccinates its way out of the coronavirus nightmare.
- France quarantines arrivals -
France will impose a 10-day quarantine on arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Chile and South Africa over concerns about variants of the coronavirus, the prime minister's office says.
- Canada reports new blood clots -
Canadian health authorities say a second case of rare but serious blood clotting linked to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine has been recorded, but stands by its recommendation to use the shot.
- Pope reappears at Saint Peter's Square -
Pope Francis reappears at a Vatican window overlooking Saint Peter's Square in Rome for his first public weekly prayer since March 14.
- More than three million dead -
The number of people who have died from Covid-19 around the world has passed three million, according to an AFP tally, despite vaccination campaigns.
After a slight lull in March, daily death tolls have increased, with an average of 12,000 deaths a day last week.
The United States is the worst-affected country with 566,904 deaths, followed by Brazil with 371,678 deaths, Mexico with 212,228 deaths, India with 177,150 deaths and Britain with 127,260.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy