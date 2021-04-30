COVID-19: Latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, compiled by AFP:

- India's grim record -

India records another world record of 385,000 cases in the past 24 hours and more than 3,500 deaths, according to official data that many experts suspect falls well short of the true toll.

- First US aid arrives -

A US Super Galaxy military transporter carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders, hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid tests lands in New Delhi in the first of several American aid shipments.

- Brazil's 400,000 dead -

Brazil reaches a bleak new milestone as its death toll passes 400,000 as the Senate investigates whether President Jair Bolsonaro's far-right government has exacerbated the crisis.

- Cashing in -

British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca reports US$275 million (227 million euros) in sales from its vaccine in the opening months of 2021.

- Big tech bonanza -

A week of blockbuster earnings from Big Tech culminates with Amazon outperforming forecasts by tripling its quarterly profits to US$108.5 billion on the back of the pandemic.

- Bali boots influencers -

A pair of social media influencers are to be kicked out of the Indonesian island over a viral prank video of one of them sporting a painted-on mask walking around a supermarket.

- Opening borders -

Portugal -- which had Europe's highest death and infection rate at the start of the year -- is to reopen its land border with Spain as it eases restrictions.

- Sputnik spun -

Brazil's health regulator says its decision to reject the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine is based on the developer's own data, after the latter threatened to sue for defamation.

- Still spending -

The French economy returns to growth in the first quarter, sustained by consumer spending even after virus restrictions were re-imposed to curb a surge in infections.

- Sky high -

A record US$41.8 billion was spent on cloud computing in the last quarter as businesses lean heavily on the Internet to survive the pandemic, market tracker Canalys says.

- Bonnie Scotland -

Heritage sites reopen across Scotland for the first time this year and after the longest closure since World War II, as virus restrictions are gradually eased.

- More than three million deaths -

At least 3,168,333 people have died of COVID-19 around the world since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The US is the worst-affected country with 575,194 deaths, followed by Brazil with 401,186, Mexico 216,447, India 208,330 and Britain 127,502.