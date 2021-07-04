KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 183.4 million people, leaving more than 3.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

– The country recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and four deaths, bringing the infection total to 50,354 and total deaths to 1,088.

— England may soon abandon legal requirements for wearing masks, a government minister said Sunday as the nation waits for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce plans for easing COVID-19 measures.

— An athlete with the Serbian Olympic team has tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in Japan, less than three weeks before the Games, a host city official said Sunday.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,493 deaths from 33,713,912 cases followed by Brazil with 523,587 deaths from 18,742,025 cases, India with 402,005 deaths from 30,545,433 cases, Mexico with 233,580 deaths from 2,537,457 cases, and Peru with 193,069 deaths from 2,063,112 cases.

