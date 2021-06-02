20 of 45 new COVID cases recorded in St Catherine

20 of 45 new COVID cases recorded in St CatherineWednesday, June 02, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from the virus yesterday, bringing the country's confirmed cases to 48,639 and the total fatalities to 951.
The two latest victims of the virus are of an 80-year-old woman from Clarendon and a 95-year-old woman from St Ann.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported one coincidental death.
The new virus cases consist of 25 females and 20 males with ages ranging from five years to 92 years.
Majority of the new cases were recorded in St Catherine, where 20 new infections were recorded. Manchester accounted for six cases, there were four each in St Elizabeth and the Kingston and St Andrew region, three in Clarendon and two in Portland. St Ann, St James, St mary, St Thomas, Trelawny and Westmoreland each has one case.
The ministry said 137 patients recovered from the virus pushing the total virus recoveries to 25,622. There are 21,688 active cases of the virus on the island.
