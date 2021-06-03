94 new COVID cases, no new deaths

94 new COVID cases, no new deathsThursday, June 03, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica registered 94 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, 26 of which were people in St Catherine. The new cases have pushed the country's tally to 48,733.
There were no new deaths among the latest figures from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, however one death was reported as coincidental for the 24-hour period.
According to ministry, the new cases comprise of 55 females and 39 males with ages ranging from one day and 93 years old.
St James and St Mary had 14 cases each, Kingston and St Andrew had 11, Hanover, St Ann and Westmoreland had six each, Clarendon and Trelawny recorded three each, Manchester and St Elizabeth each had two, and one case was found in portland.
The country also had 180 recoveries, bringing the total to 25, 802, resulting in 21, 601 active cases currently in Jamaica. Of the active cases, 148 are hospitalised -- 11 of which are critically ill -- while 35 are moderately ill.
