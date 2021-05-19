Coronavirus: Latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, compiled by AFP.

- Gay Paree -

The French make their way back to cafes and prepare long-awaited visits to cinemas and museums as the country loosens restrictions in a return to semi-normality after over six months of curbs.

- India's new deaths record -

India records yet another grim daily death record of 4,529 as its fragile healthcare system is ravaged by a virus surge. Experts fear the real toll is probably much higher.

- Malaysia's 'dire' situation -

Malaysia reports a record 6,075 cases in a single day, with authorities warning of a "dire" situation as hospitals rapidly fill up in the worst-hit areas.

- EU travel -

EU member states agree to reopen the bloc's borders to travellers who have been fully vaccinated and to increase the level of new cases a country can hit before being declared unsafe.

- Taiwan alert -

Taiwan shuts entertainment venues, libraries, sports facilities and community centres and orders that face masks be worn outside as it battles a widening outbreak.

- Malawi destroy vaccines -

Malawi destroyed nearly 17,000 AstraZeneca doses that had expired because so few people want the jab, with the health minister blaming "propaganda" for their reluctance to take it.

- Inflation signs -

British inflation has soared to the highest level since the early stages of the pandemic, stoking fears of a global inflationary spike as economies reopen.

- Singapore spat -

The city-state summons India's envoy over "unfounded" claims by New Delhi's chief minister that a virus strain from Singapore was dangerous for children.

- Olympic village vaccines -

Most athletes and team members staying at Tokyo's Olympic village will be vaccinated by the Games, IOC chief Thomas Bach says, as organisers try to calm Japanese concerns about staging the event.

- 3.4 million dead -

The pandemic has killed at least 3,406,803 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 587,219 deaths, followed by Brazil with 439,050, India with 283,248, Mexico with 220,746 and Britain with 127,691.