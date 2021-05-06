Coronavirus: Latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, compiled by AFP:

- India new records -

Health ministry numbers show record new jumps both in deaths and new cases in India, with 3,980 people dying in the past 24 hours as well as 412,262 new infections, dashing hopes the catastrophic surge in the country was easing.

Experts say the real toll could be considerably higher.

- Waiving vaccine patents -

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hails US support for a waiver on COVID-19 vaccine patents as an "historic decision".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Brussels is also ready to discuss the proposal.

- Sydney case hunt -

Health authorities in Australia hunt the source of their first local cases in more than a month in the country's biggest city, as New Zealand pauses a quarantine-free travel bubble.

- Two jabs key -

The largest real-world study yet of the Pfizer/BioNTec vaccine confirms the jab provides more than 95 per cent protection, but the level drops significantly if people receive just one of the two prescribed doses.

- Better forecast in Britain -

The Bank of England is set to hike its economic growth forecasts as the UK gradually exits lockdown restrictions thanks to its vaccine rollout.

- Mask up! -

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte orders police to arrest anyone not wearing a mask properly, including below the nose, as the country battles to contain surging infections.

- Gaming's bumper year -

Nintendo reports a record annual profit after virus lockdowns caused sales of its blockbuster Switch console to soar, but the Japanese gaming giant warns its bumper year will be hard to repeat.

- Air travel nosedive-

Air France-KLM posts huge first-quarter losses and warns the situation will not improve as global travel restrictions persist due to the pandemic.

- Over 3.2 million dead -

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 3,244,598 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 579,280 deaths, followed by Brazil with 414,399, India 230,168, Mexico 218,007 and Britain 127,570.