Coronavirus: Latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, compiled by AFP:

- India cases top 20 million -

Infections in India soars past 20 million as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the country's hospitals.

- Top cricket league off -

The Indian Premier League, the world's richest Twenty20 cricket tournament involving some of the sport's biggest stars, is suspended.

- Pakistan procession -

Thousands of Shiite Muslims –- many not wearing masks -- gather in Lahore for a religious procession, fanning virus fears after similarly large gatherings were blamed for India's catastrophic surge.

- New York, New York -

Governor Andrew Cuomo announces major easing of restrictions in New York including the resumption of 24-hour operations on the subway and scrapping of limits on many business and cultural venues including shops, restaurants, cinemas and museums.

- Canada greenlights J&J -

A Canadian government advisory panel recommends the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people aged 30 years and over, despite blood clotting fears.

- 'Corona pass' -

Denmark introduces a "corona pass" certificate as it reopens cultural and sports venues, restaurants and hairdressers.

- Second dose delay -

Shortages of vaccines force several large Brazilian cities to suspend administering second doses, the latest breakdown in the hard-hit country's troubled immunisation drive.

- Florida moves on -

Governor Ron DeSantis lifts all virus restrictions in the hard-hit US state, in a move that attracts criticism from Democratic mayors.

- Pfizer for teens -

The US is expected to authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children age 12 and up by early next week.

- Serum looks to UK -

Vaccine maker the Serum Institute of India is set to invest in facilities in Britain and could even manufacture there, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.

- Papua starts jabs -

Papua New Guinea's prime minister launches a nationwide vaccine roll-out, hoping to quell a runaway outbreak and counter public hesitancy about jabs.

- Bigger squads for Euros -

UEFA says it will allow increased 26-player squads at this year's European football championship to allay fears that players will be sidelined after testing positive.

- Over 3.2 million dead -

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 3,214,644 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in late 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 577,500 deaths, followed by Brazil with 408,622, India 222,408, Mexico 217,345 and Britain 127,539.