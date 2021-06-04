CXC awards regional top performs in CSEC and CCSL exams

CXC awards regional top performs in CSEC and CCSL examsFriday, June 04, 2021
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on Thursday recognised several students across the region for their outstanding performances in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) exams held last year.
CXC said that the winner of the CSEC Regional Top Award for 2020, is Bhedesh Persaud of Queen's College in Guyana.
Bhedesh won the Overall Outstanding Performance Achievement award with 22 subjects at Grade I and 1 subject at Grade II. He received Grade I in Agricultural Science (Double Award), Biology, Chemistry, Economics,
Bhedesh's outstanding performance in Agricultural Science (Double Award), Biology, Chemistry, Integrated Science, Physics, Human and Social Biology and Additional Mathematics also earned him the top award in the category of Sciences.
Nyron Seoukienandan of St Rose's High School in Guyana, won the award for Most Outstanding
Performance in Business Education. He achieved Grade I in several subjects including Economics, Office Administration, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business and Electronic Document Preparation and Management.
In the area of Technical and Vocational studies, Anthony Sukra of New Amsterdam Secondary School
in Guyana claimed the award for Most Outstanding Performance. He achieved Grade I in all of his subjects including Information Technology, Technical Drawing, Industrial Technology: Electrical, Mechanical and Building, while Shai-an Lee Wen of St Joseph's Convent – San Fernando in Trinidad and Tobago, made her mark in 2020, winning the award for Most Outstanding Performance in the Humanities. Shai-an achieved Grade I in all of her subjects:
In 2019, CXC introduced two new specialty awards in recognition of the work of three regional stalwarts in education. The winners in 2020 were Keziah Sealey-Liverpool of St Augustine Girls' High
School in Trinidad and Tobago, who won the Menezes-Rodney Award for Most Outstanding
Performance in Caribbean History and Kenezia Baynes of St Joseph's Convent – Marriaqua in St
Vincent and the Grenadines, who won the Professor Wilma Bailey Award for the Most Outstanding
Performance in Geography.
There was a tie in 2020 for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) award for the
Most Outstanding Performance in Principles of Accounts. Shania Sattaur of Brickdam Secondary
School in Guyana and Joe Wootten from Trinidad and Tobago both excelled in this subject.
Leoneal Mark of Presentation Brothers' College in Grenada won the award for the Most Outstanding
Performance by a Male student in the CCSLC) examination. He achieved grades of Master in English and Mathematics and Grade I in CSEC Agricultural Science, Information Technology and Principles of Business.
The award for Most Outstanding Performance by a Female Student in the CCSLC examinations, was won by Mya Lake of Omololu International School in Anguilla.
