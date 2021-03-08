Caribbean Airlines launches non-stop service from Barbados to JFK

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Caribbean Airlines plans to launch a non-stop service between Barbados and the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York next month.

In a statement issued Monday, the Trinidad and Tobago-based airline said the service, which is subject to regulatory approvals, would begin on April 1.

“This is a significant milestone for Caribbean Airlines, and reiterates our commitment to giving our customers options and access to regional and international destinations,” said Caribbean Airlines' CEO Garvin Medera.

“This will further improve connectivity and expand our network which is one of our main objectives.”

The non-stop service will operate as one-way sectors on Thursday out of Barbados and Saturday out of New York.

Caribbean Airlines will celebrate the launch with a buy one get one at 50 per cent off promotion.