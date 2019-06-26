Chang reiterates commitment to fighting human trafficking

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, has reiterated the government's commitment to support and implement strategies that will tackle human trafficking.

The minister made the reassurance at the launch of the Human Trafficking Survivors' Handbook and E-Learning Platform today at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston.

In addressing the participants, Chang said, “under my stewardship there will be renewed energies funnelled into combating the scourge of human trafficking”.

The minister noted that Jamaica is currently reported as a hub for human trafficking and has a Tier 2 ranking in the Fight against Trafficking in Persons (TIP) by the US Department of State.

“The two most dominant forms of human trafficking are labour exploitation and sex trafficking. Trafficking is a form of organised crime with international dimensions and big money involved. It therefore requires a united front if we have any hope of success”, said Chang.

The minister added that a holistic and comprehensive response to human trafficking must not only be guided by the US State Department's reports but also by the recommendations of the Office of the National Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons (ONRTIP) to enhance the country's anti-human trafficking profile.

For her part, National Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, Diahann Gordon Harrison, said trafficking has a crippling effect on victims, often leaving them in physical and emotional turmoil.

“Victims of trafficking, must be supported in meaningful ways if their recovery is to occur and/or be sustained. This recognition is the main purpose for which this Trafficking Survivors' Handbook was developed,” said Gordon Harrison.

The Human Trafficking Survivors' Handbook, produced by the ONRTIP, is a guide to support services that will assist with educating persons and enhance their ability to identify and avoid instances of trafficking.