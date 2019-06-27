Chief justice suggests eliminating medical reports in wounding cases

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has suggested that consideration be given to utilising provisions under the law to eliminate the need for a medical report in wounding cases which will result in one less witness so as to speed up cases through the courts.

The chief justice pointed out that three years of data has shown that approximately 48 per cent of the cases coming into the parish courts are wounding and assaults matters on the criminal side of the law.

He added that approximately 99.9 per cent of the cases are self-defence that has resulted in a wounding, which means that these cases are able to go through the courts faster.

"Often times in adjournment (of cases), we want medical certificates. The doctor isn't going to tell us anything that we didn't already know. Person got the cut, the cut is visible, sometimes they have the plaster, sometimes they have the bandage, and yet we are waiting for weeks and months saying that we want medical certificate. And, all the doctor is going to come and tell us is, I examined so-and-so on the blank day of blank. I saw these injuries and in my professional opinion they are consistent with being caused by knife, stone, machete and whatever it is," argued Justice Sykes.

"All these things we already know. So, why can't we utilise the provisions of the law? Agree that the person got a wound. The wound is two inches, so you eliminate the doctor. So, that is one less witness," he continued.

The chief justice was addressing a judiciary of Jamaica National Public Education Symposium held on the grounds of the Trelawny Parish Court yesterday.

Justice Sykes said as a means of improving services, the month of August will be used to undertake strategic planning.

He said during this period, a closer look will be taken on cases coming into the courts.

Anthony Lewis