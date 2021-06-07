Children among those ignoring curfew in Clarendon, says cop

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Children, whose parents have to be called to come get them, and individuals abusing their exempt status are among those increasingly ignoring the curfew in Clarendon, according to Superintendent of Police in charge of operations in the parish Christopher Phillips.

"We notice that disobedience is what caused some of these underage individuals to be on the street after curfew hours. In fact one parent said she warned her child not to be on the road and the child insisted; but we gave that person a warning and we released them," he said.

Over the weekend there were four major operations in the parish, aimed at enforcing the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. In total, 24 people were given summonses to appear in court for breaches of the DRMA.

Phillips said his team has noticed widespread disregard for the curfew and their response has been to launch regular operations.

The lawman added that there was once a greater level of compliance on public holidays, and they have also noticed that the level of disregard for the curfew was especially noticeable on Sundays.

“I'm very disappointed that we have so many persons on the road with no reasonable cause to be out after curfew. We find that some persons who are exempt [from the curfew] are abusing that privilege by transporting – all over the place – other persons who are not on that list. So we are doing the enforcement now and ensure we send a message to say that it's not business as usual,” warned Phillips.

For motorists who are not classified as essential or frontline workers, he said the division will be ramping up its efforts and people caught will be prosecuted.

“Up to four hours after the curfew has begun, persons are still on the road without any reasonable excuse as to why they are on the road. So we are sending a message to persons and we are asking them to please obey the curfew time that is set by the government!” urged Phillips.