Clarendon police crash party, more than 50 taken into custody

Clarendon police crash party, more than 50 taken into custodySunday, May 23, 2021
MAY PEN, Clarendon — More than 50 people at a party on Central Avenue in May Pen were this afternoon taken into custody by the Clarendon police pending charges for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).
According to police reports, about 1:30 pm, a team of officers from the Clarendon Divisional Headquarters was on patrol when they saw a party in session at a location on Central Avenue.
On seeing the police several people ran in different directions, according to Superintendent in charge of operations Christopher Phillips.
"Some sought to hide in cars, others ran into houses but we managed to hold onto the person who was in charge of executing the event,” he said.
“It is estimated that over 200 persons were in attendance at the event which had a music system. From all indications this seems to be a regular event which was well-organised with food and tents and tables with liquor. So it's obvious that the organisers deliberately planned for this event which is a clear breach of the DRMA."
He renewed his appeal for individuals to abide by the law.
"The magnitude of this event just goes to show the kind of undisciplined behaviour that we continue to deal with in Clarendon. But I want to say to persons out there, 'Let us consider each other, let us do the right thing at this time so we can safeguard the interest of the country'," he urged.
For anyone planning to flout the law by hosting and attending illegal parties, he issued a warning. "My team is motivated and ready for the road. We're going to be out and will be enforcing accordingly. We are not going to let up," he vowed, adding that several roadblocks were today mounted across the division as his team ramps up its enforcement activities.
