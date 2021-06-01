Clarendon residents lash Jamalco over damaged roads

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Less than 24 hours after Jamalco failed to make good on its promise to repair a section of roadway damaged by the company's equipment, angry, placard-bearing residents this morning took their grouses to the streets in Gravel Hill/Rhymesbury in Clarendon South West to register their displeasure. The company says it is still committed to making the repairs, which were to be done in May.

But residents, tired of waiting, spoke of their frustration as they blocked the roads.

“Give us the road according to the date that you have set, nobody has communicated with us as to why the road is not yet repaired and this is total slackness,” said an elderly man who only identified himself as Jeffery. “This is the worst road! If someone take sick in the community, before dem reach half of the journey dem dead before dem get medical attention. And if fire bruk out inna di community, before di fire truck come mi can assure you a only ashes dem a come see. So we decide to come out here, not because we want to but we have no choice. If you nuh do something like dis you nuh get no attention,” he complained.

Longtime resident Windell Mowatt called on area representatives at various levels to help.

“Driving your car on this road don't make sense because it's so bad, it better you just walk. We need the area leader, MP [member of parliament] and councillor to assist we,” he urged

But MP for Clarendon South West Lothan Cousins told OBSERVER ONLINE that Jamalco has met with the community on several occasions to explain the reasons for the missed deadline. He said a memorandum of understanding between Jamalco and the National Works Agency was behind the delay.

Meanwhile, senior community relations officer at Jamalco Phillip Biggs has indicated that the company is still committed to repairing the road.

“We acknowledge the fact that the equipment damaged the road and we have been in dialogue with the communities through their member of parliament and councillor. We have signed off on the area of the road that we are going to repair and we constantly keep in touch with the community through their representatives to update them. The last update we gave was that the road repairs would have started at the end of May,” he said, adding that there are some issues that need to be ironed out.

“This road belongs to the National Works Agency and we have to be in touch with them to ensure that what we are doing complies with their procedure. We apologise to the residents for not meeting the deadline but we are committed to repairing the roads as early as possible. We understand their frustration but we are not going to back away from it as we have signed off on the particular sections of the road that we plan to repair,” he explained.

However another resident who only gave his name as Dale and said he was born and raised in Clarendon South West argued that the problem of bad roads extended beyond the one mile of road that Jamalco has promised to repair.

He argued that the constituency has the worst roads in Jamaica.

“It's an embarrassment and insult to the people and a new breed of youth like myself are stepping up and are demanding more. It's unfair for us to hold the new MP responsible because him just come and this is a 50-year problem. But from this day on in South West Clarendon we ago want some respect down yah. As a matter of fact we ago command it… we need justice. We will work with Alcoa (Jamalco) we ago work with the MP and we will work with whatever the government say but we a serve notice. The worse road in Jamaica or possibly the Caribbean is in South West Clarendon and we need justice,” he said.

The protest affected production at the plant as the train that transports bauxite from St Jago to the plant was unable to move.