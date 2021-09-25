Composure key to late-season bounce for Bradford

KINGSTON, Jamaica---Waterhouse FC striker Shaquille Bradford, has placed himself among the front runners for this season's Golden Boot in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL), after scoring four goals in his last three appearances for the club to take his overall tally to five, one behind the league's leading scorer, Oquassa Chong of Harbour View.

Bradford scored his first goal of the season in his team's 2-0 win over Dunbeholden in their second game but failed to find the back of the net until match week nine when Waterhouse beat Arnett Gardens 4-1.

He then scored a brace (two goals in one game) in a 4-1 win over Molynes before grabbing the match-winner when they beat the reigning champions, Portmore United 1-0 in match week eleven to knock them out of the competition and automatically advance to the semifinals after finishing top of the table at the end of the regular season.

Speaking after that win two weeks ago, the former Camperdown High Manning Cup star said, “We are thankful for the victory. Personally, I was ready for the game. We came to play the middle part of the field and allow Portmore because they can use the ball well and then try and play them on the counterattack,” Bradford said.

The finish from Bradford was a sublime one, which he said he has seen scored only by one of his favourite players and one of his teammates.

“The only players I know who do that are Edin Hazzard and Kenroy Howell in Jamaica. He taught me a lot about that. The finish was clinical, you won't see a better one than that,” he bragged.

Admitting that the Golden Boot wasn't a part of his considerations at the start of the season, Bradford shared that now that he is in the running, it has become one of his priorities.

“At first, I wasn't really thinking about that, but now I am in with a chance, so I will be trying my best to win it,” he said explaining why he was able to turn around his fortunes in front of goal after struggling at the start of the season.

“Everything starts from in training. I didn't have the composure in and around the 18-yard box. Then after the Mount Pleasant game when I got some simple chances and missed them, I looked back at the game and saw that was my problem and I went back on the training pitch and fixed it.”

Having had time to rest and prepare properly for the semifinals which begin today, Bradford who is tied with four other players on five goals will be hoping to add to his tally, when they go up against Mount Pleasant FA, starting at 2:30 pm today.