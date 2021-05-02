Cop shot and injured in Trelawny

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Two individuals have been taken into the custody of the Trelawny police for questioning in connection with last night's shooting and injuring of a 32-year-old cop in the parish. The condition of the police constable is reportedly serious but stable.

Reports are that about 9:00 pm, the police officer, who is stationed at the Four Paths Police Station in the Clarendon Police Division, was visiting relatives in Thompson Town, Trelawny when an alteration developed between some of his relatives and a man.

He reportedly intervened and was subsequently shot and seriously injured.

The injured policeman, who was shot in his chest and right arm, was rushed to the Percy Junior Hospital in Spalding, in the bordering parish of Manchester, where he was admitted in a critical condition.