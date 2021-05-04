Cops up for promotional training told to get vaccinated or be replaced

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police officers who have been shortlisted for promotional training have been informed that they need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk being replaced on the programme by other members who have been vaccinated.

It was stated in a message sent to officers in the St Andrew North Police Division that “Arrangements are being made to have any impacted member duly vaccinated”.

The Jamaica Police Federation has since responded to the mandatory vaccination requirement, noting that it has never been a part of any discussion with the High Command regarding vaccination as a prerequisite for promotion.

“It is extremely unfortunate that this approach has been taken without our input or guidance of the committee,” it said in its response to members of the police force.

The federation said arrangements are being made for a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson and delegates/branch board members.