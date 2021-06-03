Coronavirus: Latest global developments

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis, compiled by AFP:

- Two billion vaccines -

In a milestone moment six months after the first campaigns began, more than two billion COVID-19 vaccines have now been given across the world, according to an AFP tally drawn from official sources.

- Games '100 per cent' on -

The Tokyo Olympics are "100 per cent" certain to go ahead, the chief organiser says.

But with only 50 days to the opening ceremony, she warns that a big outbreak mid-Games could slam the door shut on fans.

- Volunteers quit in droves -

Around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers for the Games have quit -- many over pandemic concerns, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto.

- 'Generational catastrophe' -

The pandemic has severely affected children's rights worldwide, with young people risking a "generational catastrophe" if governments do not act, Dutch NGO KidsRights says in an annual survey.

- Testing Taiwan's techies -

Taiwan ramps up testing and vaccinations for tech industry workers in a bid to stop a sudden surge in cases hitting its semiconductor industry at a time of global shortages.

- Diplomats get jabs -

Lithuania vaccinates dozens of EU diplomats working in neighbouring Belarus where they do not have access to EU-registered vaccines.

- Russia forum eyes future -

Thousands gather in Saint Petersburg despite the pandemic for an economic forum known as the "Russian Davos" to show the country is open for business.

- Italy jabs its youngsters -

Italy, one of the European nations hardest hit by the pandemic, opens vaccinations for everybody over the age of 12.

- Nearly 3.7 million dead -

The pandemic has killed at least 3,693,717 people worldwide since the virus first emerged in December 2019, according to an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is the worst-affected country with 595,833 deaths, followed by Brazil with 467,706, India with 337,989, Mexico with 228,146, Peru with 184,942 and Britain with 127,794.

The figures are based on reports by health authorities in each country, but do not take into account upward revisions carried out later by statistical bodies.

The WHO says up to three times more people have died directly or indirectly due to the pandemic than official figures suggest.