Culture minister welcomes reggae studies institute in Minnesota
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has welcomed the decision of the University of Minnesota to establish an International Institute for Reggae Studies.
Grange gave her full support to the initiative during her visit to the University on the weekend.
"The move by the University of Minnesota to subject Reggae Music to academic enquiry follows similar programmes established at our own University of the West Indies in Jamaica with a Reggae Studies Unit. However, as far as we know, it is the first of its kind in the United States,” the minister said.
“Reggae's contribution to Jamaica's revenue and global competitiveness has been documented but not shared enough. I hope the University of Minnesota's Institute for Reggae Studies will contribute to that body of knowledge which speaks to the outstanding economic contribution of Reggae music to the global creative economy,” she continued.
Grange was in Minnesota to assist in kick starting what is intended to be the annual Minnesota International Sports and Reggae Festival and the establishment of the Minnesota International Institute for Reggae Studies.
“The celebration of Sports and Reggae in a festival is phenomenal because it blends two elements of Jamaica's creative genius into one activity,” she said.
The International Institute for Reggae Studies and the Minnesota International Sports and Reggae Festival are being implemented with the support of the Organisation for Strategic Development in Jamaica and the University of Minnesota.
Grange has also pledged the support of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport towards the successful implementation of the initiatives.
