District constable freed of ganja charges

District constable freed of ganja chargesWednesday, May 19, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — District Constable Newton Braham was yesterday found not guilty of all ganja related charges arising from allegations that he attempted to introduce contraband into the Horizon Adult Remand Centre where he was posted on duty on November 2, 2019.
The prosecution presented evidence that while Braham was seeking to enter the facility, he was searched and a juice box, which he had in his possession, was searched and ganja found in it.
In his defence, while not denying that he had possession of the juice box, Braham testified that he did not know that the box contained ganja.
During cross examination of the witnesses, Braham's lawyer, Peter Champagnie QC suggested that the juice box was taken from a refrigerator to which all police officers had open access. It was then admitted by the witnesses that the district constable didn't, in his conduct, give any cause for any of the superior officers to be suspicious before, or during the search for and find of the ganja. The judge, in finding Braham, who was being tried in the Half Way Tree Criminal Court, not guilty, noted that there was reasonable doubt and therefore a conviction could not follow.
Braham had been charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution and possession of ganja following a ruling made by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
