Double murder in Westmoreland
Third multiple killing in Western JamaicaTuesday, March 22, 2022
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— For the third time in a week, the Area One police have recorded multiple killings.
This as two men were shot dead and another injured on Monday night during an attack by gunmen in Highgate district in Darliston, Westmoreland.
The dead men have been identified as 22-year-old Nicholas Warlock and Soniel Leslie, 35, both from the community. The injured man is a 21-year-old.
Police reports are that about 10:20 pm, the three men were in a shop watching television when they were attacked by men who opened gunfire at them.
The gunmen reportedly made their escape and the police were alerted by residents.
Upon arrival, all three men were seen suffering from gunshot wounds. They were assisted to the hospital where Warlock and Leslie were pronounced dead on arrival.
The injured man was treated and admitted in a stable condition.
The police report that the scene was processed and 13 spent shells and one live round were found.
Last week Monday, two men were shot dead in Montego Bay, St James. Then on Wednesday, three men were killed and four injured by gunmen in Hanover.
Investigations are still ongoing into those incidents.
