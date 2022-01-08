Dr Ernest Hilare appointed Deputy Prime Minister of St Lucia

Dr Ernest Hilare appointed Deputy Prime Minister of St LuciaSaturday, January 08, 2022
CASTRIES, St. Lucia (CMC) – St Lucia's acting Governor General Cyril Charles has appointed Dr Ernest Hilare to the post of Deputy Prime Minister.
Hilare is currently the Minister with responsibility for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information and is also St Lucia's former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland as well as the island's Ambassador to France.
Following the appointment, Hilaire welcomed his elevation to the position and pledged to discharge his duties to the best of his ability.
Hilare was appointed on the advice of Prime Minister Phillip J Pierre.
The Tourism Minister, who was also accredited to numerous international organisations headquartered in Europe from 2011-2016, contested the general elections of June 6, 2016, in which the St. Lucia Labour Party formed the Opposition and was elected as the Member of Parliament for Castries South.
He was subsequently re-elected on July 26, 2021.
