'Easy Life' slapped with robbery, gun charges

ST ANN, Jamaica — Forty-four-year-old O'Neil Beckford, otherwise called 'Easy Life', a painter of Pimento Walk, Ocho Rios in St Ann has been charged after he allegedly used a gun to cause harm to a man and then robbed him in his community in January.

Beckford has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation following the January 26 dispute.

The police said about 4:30 pm, Beckford used a firearm to inflict several wounds to the complainant's face before robbing him of his personal items.

The complainant subsequently made a report to the police and an investigation was launched, the police said.

Beckford was later arrested and charged.