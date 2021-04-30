Elderly woman found wandering in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are seeking the relatives of an elderly woman who was found wandering along Penso Street, Jones Town in Kingston yesterday.

She gave her name as Pansy Yvonne Dixon of Gurling Street, Kingston. However extensive checks were made in the community but no relatives could be located.

She is of dark complexion slim build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall and dressed in a brown blouse, a pink skirt and a dark blue hat.

Anyone with information that can assist the Trench Town uniting her with her family can call (876) 948-8243, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.