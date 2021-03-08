First set of COVID-19 vaccines to be administered March 10

First set of COVID-19 vaccines to be administered March 10Monday, March 08, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government is to administer the first set of vaccines in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19), on Wednesday, March 10.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Bryan, gave this update during a virtual press conference held at Jamaica House this evening.
“On Wednesday, approximately 3,280 persons will be vaccinated,” the Permanent Secretary pointed out, adding that healthcare workers will be the first category to receive.
Jamaica this afternoon received the first 50,000 doses of vaccines from India, at the Norman Manley International Airport.
Prime Minister, the Andrew Holness, accepted the vaccines from the High Commissioner of India to Jamaica, Rungsung Masakui.
Come Wednesday, a total of 1,930 persons will be administered the vaccines through the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA); 530 through Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA); 520 through North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA), and 300 through Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA).
At the end of week one, the Government intends to vaccinate 17,050 healthcare workers, the Permanent Secretary said.
Next week, members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) will be vaccinated.
