Former Reggae Boy Tremaine Stewart is dead

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Former Reggae Boy and Dunbeholden FC midfielder Tremaine Stewart otherwise called 'Tan-Tan' has died.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that he collapsed this morning and was taken to hospital where he died.

Before joining Dunbeholden FC, the 33-year-old represented Waterhouse FC and Portmore United.

Stewart debuted for Jamaica in 2012 and played for the country 12 times, scoring two goals.