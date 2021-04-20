Former UTech President Dr Rae Davis has died

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former President of the University of Technology (UTech) Dr Rae Davis is dead. He was 80.

Davis, the older brother of former Finance Minister, Dr Omar Davies, died last night. He had been battling illness.

His contribution to the education sector began in 1960 with his return to his alma mater, Clarendon College, where he taught chemistry, mathematics and physics.

Davis then joined the College of Arts, Science and Technology (CAST) as the head of the Engineering Department in 1975 and in 1989, he worked as the adviser/consultant to then Minister of Education, Edwin Allen.

He later became permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education and Culture.

He also lectured on the University of the West Indies campus in Trinidad and Tobago, where he also supervised the technical staff.