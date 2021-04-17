Four arrested while fleeing scene of shooting in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have reported that four men were yesterday nabbed in Kingston while attempting to flee the scene of a shooting in a Toyota Probox bearing a Jamaica Government licence plate, which was not assigned to it.

One Smith and Wesson and one Glock pistol were also seized during the incident, the police said.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the men travelling in the vehicle opened gunfire hitting several people at the intersection of Law Street and George's Lane about 6:00 pm.

CCU further reported that police officers on patrol in the area heard loud explosions and went to investigate.

“Upon reaching the intersection, citizens pointed out the vehicle with four men aboard making their escape,” said CCU, adding that the lawmen then intercepted the motorcar and took the four men into custody.

The men's identities are being withheld pending further investigations.