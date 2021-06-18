Four in custody after gun, ammo seizure

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Four men are now in police custody after officers found a pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition in a car they were travelling along Granville, St James yesterday.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations, but initial reports say the men aroused the police's suspicion about 10:30 am while they were conducting an operation in the area.

The driver of the Toyota motor car was signalled to stop and the men were accosted, searched and the firearm and ammunition found in their possession, the police said.

An extra magazine which contained 13 rounds of ammunition was also found, the police said.