G2K urges Montague to consult transport operators on improving sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional association of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), is urging the Minister of Transport and Mining, Robert Montague, to consult with transport operators on ways in which the transport system can be improved.

President of G2K, Stephen Edwards said: “Many taxi and bus operators blatantly disregard the rule of law and are frequently disrespectful to other drivers. Their reckless driving endangers other motorists and their passengers. Jamaicans feel terrorised and are forced to go about their daily business in fear. Furthermore, their poor behaviour often leads to conflict with other commuters including serious altercations with other transport operators. The system cannot continue in this disorderly and untenable fashion.

“Given that the transport operators themselves depend on the safe and efficient functioning of the road network, it is in their best interest to regulate their own. Therefore, it is imperative that they take practical steps to clean up the system and improve their delivery of service to the public. Transport Operators must offer the public a comprehensive plan to clean up the system that clearly demonstrates that the safe transport of people can be a professional business.”

G2K noted that president of the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services (TODSS), Egeton Newman, has publicly congratulated Montague for being a good communicator, employing an open door policy and breaking the glass ceiling in the way he engages with stakeholders in the sector.

However, Newman has also raised the matter of a fare increase for taxi operators.

G2k is urging the Montague to ensure that transport operators present and commit to a plan to improve the state of the transport system before engaging in talks about a fare increase.