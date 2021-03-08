Gender ministry postpones International Women's Day Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment has postponed International Women's Day Awards Ceremony which was scheduled to take place today.

The event, which honours women from various sectors for outstanding contribution to Jamaica, is being rescheduled in keeping with measures to limit gatherings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said a new date will be announced.

International Women's Day is being celebrated today under the theme #ChooseToChallenge, which the organisers hope will inspire individuals to challenge biases, question stereotypes and celebrate the achievements of women around the world.