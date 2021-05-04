Germany eases some limits for those vaccinated

Germany eases some limits for those vaccinatedTuesday, May 04, 2021
|
BERLIN, Germany — The German government says people who are fully immunised or have recovered from a coronavirus infection will be exempt from contact restrictions and curfews.
Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht says the two groups will be treated the same as people who have tested negative. This means they can go to places, such as the hairdresser, without taking a test.
Cabinet approved the rule changes amid growing pressure to ease pandemic restrictions as more people get vaccinated. Several German states are planning to open tourism in areas with infection rates below 100 weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
More than eight per cent of the population in Germany have received two shots, while 28.7 per cent have received at least one dose of vaccine.
The government says full immunisation kicks in two weeks after people receive their second dose of vaccine, and people who have recovered from the coronavirus need to provide proof of a positive PCR test no more recent than between 28 days and six months ago.
