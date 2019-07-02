Grange congratulates Netball Jamaica on number two ranking

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says Jamaicans should celebrate with the Sunshine Girls as they embrace the news that Jamaica has advanced to number two in World Netball rankings.

The International Netball Federation (INF) announced yesterday that Jamaica overtook England to claim the spot with Australia being ahead in the number one position.

Grange said: “The Sunshine Girls by virtue of their consistent performance, especially over the past two years, fully deserve to advance in the world ranking. We are number two now and we have number one in our sights.”

“It is certainly great news coming just before the start of the Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England,” she noted.

The minister expressed gratitude to the entire Netball Jamaica team.

“As I congratulate the national players, I wish also to commend, the coaches, support staff and the President of Netball Jamaica, Dr Paula Daley-Morris and her board of Directors,” she said.

The rankings include all international matches played since July 2018.

The Sunshine Girls will play Fiji on July 12, on the opening day of the 15th Netball World Cup at the M&S Arena in Liverpool, England.

The tournament ends on July 21.