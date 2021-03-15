Grange pleased with Grammy win for Toots Hibbert

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has hailed the posthumous victory of the Reggae legend Toots Hibbert in the Grammy Awards for 2020, which were announced yesterday.

Toots and the Maytals won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album with 'Got to Be Tough'.

Grange said she was “very pleased to hear that Toots had won the Reggae Grammy”.

“Toots put his all into this album and I'm very glad to see him recognised for his creative excellence and musical genius. This is a great moment of celebration, not only for Toots' family, his team or his record label, but for all Jamaicans, especially those of us in the Reggae industry,” she added.

'Got to Be Tough' was released just days before Toots died last year.

The album won ahead of 'One World' by the Wailers, 'Upside Down 2020' by Buju Banton, 'Higher Place' by Skip Marley, and 'It All Comes Back To Love' by Maxi Priest.

Grange congratulated all the nominees.

It's the second Grammy Award for Toots and the Maytals who won the Best Reggae Album for 2004 with 'True Love'.