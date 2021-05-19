Granville Police Station razed by fire

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

GRANVILLE, St James — A fire of unknown origin reportedly razed the Granville Police Station in St James early this morning. No one was injured in the fire, which started shortly after midnight. Damage is estimated at $20 million.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT