Ground to be broken for 3,000 hotel rooms soon — Bartlett

Ground to be broken for 3,000 hotel rooms soon — BartlettThursday, June 03, 2021
|
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Ground is to be broken for 3,000 hotel rooms over the next few months, Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, has revealed.
The minister was speaking during a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for the new Sandals Dunn's River Resort in St Ann, on May 26.
He noted that he recently concluded, in Spain, arrangements for another 1,000 rooms — 700 of which will be constructed in Richmond and 280 in Montego Bay.
“I am excited about the prospect of where we are going with the industry in this round. Already for the year, we have welcomed just a little over 400,000 visitors and we have earned some US$500 million of foreign exchange for Jamaica,” Bartlett said.
“The workers are coming back, the sense of hope is returning and the Prime Minister who drives the process, is continuously giving us the energy and the vitality to keep the process going,” he continued.
Meanwhile, the minister said the country's tourism sector is undergoing a renewal process, and that this new tourism is going to drive a greater level of “inclusiveness” that will further benefit the local economy.
He noted there will be more indigenous Jamaican programmes, experiences and entrepreneurships to strengthen and build the new tourism product.
“We are looking at how to bring more players into the mix, but more importantly, how to drive greater inclusion in the supply side of the tourism innovation,” Bartlett said.
“So often we build hotels, we build rooms, we bring lots of visitors here, but the local ingredient is critical to ensure that the value of tourism stays in our country and the impact of it flows through the economy in a strong way,” he added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy