He was 'fearless and sharp', says PM on death of Michael Sharpe

He was 'fearless and sharp', says PM on death of Michael SharpeTuesday, April 20, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed sadness at the death of veteran journalist Michael Sharpe.
Sharpe, who was 65 years old, passed away this morning.
“I am saddened to learn, of the passing of veteran journalist Michael Sharpe, this morning. For almost 40 years Michael Sharpe dedicated himself to the craft of journalism and keeping Jamaica informed. Michael was fearless and sharp in his coverage and commentary,” Holness tweeted a short while ago.
“I offer my condolences to his family, friends and wider journalism fraternity as we remember his unwavering service to media and Jamaica,” he added in another tweet.
Sharpe was hospitalised in late March. He was the news operations manager at the Jamaica News Network, a member of The RJRGLEANER Communications Group
