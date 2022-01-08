High Commission of India hosting medical camp to mark Diaspora Day

The event forms part of activities commemorating Indian Diaspora Day on Sunday and marks the 176th year since the arrival of Indian immigrants. The camp will be supported by Indian community doctors, pharmaceutical companies, and NCU.

India's High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Rungsung Masakui, said that there are plans to have a medical camp in each parish over the next five to six months.

“We are going to have one camp every month until August. We will [then] decide if we can continue until the end of the year [and if so], we will do that,” he stated.

Masakui also said the main purpose of the camps is to reach out to residents in rural communities who are in need of basic medical services.

“So we are making a special effort to reach out and to help [persons] people who cannot afford to access health facilities in urban areas,” he explained.

Last month, the Indian High Commission hosted three free medical camps in the Corporate Area. These were held at Chandolu Global Healthcare, the Good Samaritan Inn and the Constant Spring Library.

Masakui went on to say that the Diaspora Day commemorates the late political and spiritual leader, Mahatma Gandhi's return from South Africa to India on January 9, 1915. He pointed out that Gandhi became one of India's most prominent diasporans while in South Africa.

“We have more than 20 million Indian diasporans across the world, including Jamaica, and for us it is important to reach out to our Diaspora,” Masakui added, noting that to mark the day the Government of India will disseminate messages to the various Diaspora regions globally.

Additionally, Masakui said a short programme will be held on the lawns of the high commission on the day to recognise the contributions of Indian nationals who have made Jamaica their home.

Last year, the high commission honoured Kenneth Benjamin and Dr Guna Muppuri, who received Indian Diaspora Honour Awards. Two elders, 93-year-old Ernst Thompson and 87-year-old Ram Harajh Rajdeif, were also honoured.

Masakui noted that although members of the Diaspora left India for decades, they have retained roots and links in the country.

“We continue to keep links with India. We continue to nurture and sustain the cultures, customs and traditions that we carried along when we came out of India many years ago,” he said.