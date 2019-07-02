Holness predicts drastic reduction in crime

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) — Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness is confident that his administration will drastically reduce murders in his country, even as he acknowledged that the island has a “very complicated social construct”.

Holness, who was speaking here on Monday, said that the government is committed to bringing crime under control without making a trade-off in relation to human rights.

“Our crime situation is indeed a challenge for our country and a threat to our economic success. But we will not be daunted,” he told his audience.

“Jamaica has a very complicated social construct as it relates to dealing with the issue of crime because much of crime in Jamaica is generated by poverty. But we also have an element to consider and that is also violence and what is also a culture of violence.

“So in treating with crime it is just not policing, it is economy, its schooling, its parenting, it's the media and what it promotes, So it is a very complex mix of solutions that have to be preserved,” he said.

He said as the country moves to deal with the situation, it has had to deploy emergency measures in the form of a declaration of a state of public emergency, adding “we have used this as a tool in an amazing way, because though it is clearly the mobilisation of force, we have used force without violence and there's clearly been no reports, locally or in the internal media of abuse of human rights in suppressing criminal activity in Jamaica.

“I believe that that is something that Jamaican can be proud of along with our economic recovery,” Holness said, promising his audience that the next time he addresses them “the next statistic I will put out regarding our crime situation will be a phenomenal reduction in murders in our country”.

Last year, 1,287 murders were committed in committed in Jamaica and as at June 22, the figure stood at 647.