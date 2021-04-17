International Samaritan Jamaica launches free telemedicine service in Riverton

KINGSTON, Jamaica — International Samaritan Jamaica has partnered with Teledoc Health to provide telemedicine service to residents in the inner-city community of Riverton.

The initiative was launched on Wednesday, and was well received by the residents.

One of the first people to benefit from the service on the day was Beyonca Millwood, who gave great commendations to International Samaritan.

“The process was much easier than I anticipated, and it was very convenient being able to talk to a doctor without having to be in a doctor's office,” Millwood shared.

International Samaritan Jamaica is a charitable organisation with a mission to work hand in hand with people living in and around garbage dump communities to help them break out of poverty.

It facilitates the telemedicine service via video conferencing and messaging platforms as well as direct calling. To benefit from this initiative, community members can make an appointment by calling 876-802-8423 or sending a WhatsApp message.

Country Director for International Samaritan Jamaica Sandrina Davis said the telemedicine initiative is part of the organisation's overall focus on providing greater access to quality healthcare for the community members, noting that she believes that the ease of the process will allow more people from the community to access basic health services.

“We understand that health care, even the most basic of services are not always accessible and affordable to many persons, especially for persons living in underprivileged communities; and especially now as we navigate through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with gathering restrictions and overwhelmed healthcare facilities, the organisation saw the need to bridge this gap,” Davis said.

International Samaritan Jamaica, which is an arm of the international nonprofit - International Samaritan headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA, has been operating in Jamaica for the past year, providing support to residents in the communities of Riverton, Callaloo Mews, and Shanty.

Some of the major initiatives executed by the nonprofit over the year include:

· Awarding of 75 full scholarships to students

· Establishment of two community Wi-Fi hotspots for students to access the Internet

· Funding of medicals for back-to-school

· Donation of tablets and laptops to scholarship recipients

· Distribution of food and personal care packages to community members

· Distribution of face masks to community members