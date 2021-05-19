JDF private shot in Jones Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) private is now nursing gunshot wounds after a joint police/military team came under sustained gunfire in Jones Town in St Andrew last night.

Initial reports are that the private was part of a team on patrol in Jones Town when, on reaching the intersection of Septimus and Brynes Street, they came under gunfire.

The police and military personnel returned the fire and the men ran. When the shooting ended, it was discovered that the JDF private had been shot in the left ankle. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

While members of the police/military team were at the hospital with their colleague, a man turned up with gunshot wounds to the right leg.

He told the team that he was a 25-year-old conductor of building 10 in nearby Arnett Gardens and claimed that he was shot on the building after he left his house to buy cigarettes.

The injured man claimed that he was not aware of who had shot him and investigators are probing to determine if he was among the group of men who had fired at the police/military team.

In the meantime, the Kingston Western police have released a list of persons of interest in the shooting and have indicated that they should report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigation Branch by 6:00 pm today.

They have been identified as: Kearon Angus otherwise called Kadulla, Jermaine smith better known as Bad Indian and Willis Pickton o/c Pop.

The others are known by their aliases: “Raheem”, “John Mary”, “Punky”, and “Drive By”.