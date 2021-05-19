JDF private shot in Jones Town

JDF private shot in Jones TownWednesday, May 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) private is now nursing gunshot wounds after a joint police/military team came under sustained gunfire in Jones Town in St Andrew last night.
Initial reports are that the private was part of a team on patrol in Jones Town when, on reaching the intersection of Septimus and Brynes Street, they came under gunfire.
The police and military personnel returned the fire and the men ran. When the shooting ended, it was discovered that the JDF private had been shot in the left ankle. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
While members of the police/military team were at the hospital with their colleague, a man turned up with gunshot wounds to the right leg.
He told the team that he was a 25-year-old conductor of building 10 in nearby Arnett Gardens and claimed that he was shot on the building after he left his house to buy cigarettes.
The injured man claimed that he was not aware of who had shot him and investigators are probing to determine if he was among the group of men who had fired at the police/military team.
In the meantime, the Kingston Western police have released a list of persons of interest in the shooting and have indicated that they should report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigation Branch by 6:00 pm today.
They have been identified as: Kearon Angus otherwise called Kadulla, Jermaine smith better known as Bad Indian and Willis Pickton o/c Pop.
The others are known by their aliases: “Raheem”, “John Mary”, “Punky”, and “Drive By”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy