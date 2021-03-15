JDF says soldiers not forced to take COVID jab, denies mass sick-out

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is refuting reports that the organisation has been strong-arming soldiers into taking the COVID-19 vaccine, levying threats of administrative action against those who refuse.



The force has also dismissed rumours that hundreds of soldiers have fallen ill after receiving the vaccine.

“This is not true. In fact, of the 1,500 service members who have received the vaccine, approximately three per cent of them have presented to our Health Services Corp with evidence of the known/standard side effects of the vaccine,” the JDF told OBSERVER ONLINE last night.



The claims surfaced on the weekend stemming from a leaked internal document which notes that some service members are concerned about receiving the vaccine, stating, “the JDF is aligned with Government of Jamaica's policy and directives for the distribution of the COVID 19 vaccine”.



Members were reminded that in a recent address to soldiers by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Rocky Meade had stated that “by taking the vaccine we are protecting others by first protecting ourselves. This is what we do on a daily basis as men and women of the JDF”.



It went on to say that while no member of the force is ordered to take the vaccine, those who refuse would need to “indemnify the JDF from all responsibilities which directly result from their failure to be inoculated”.



Last night, the JDF confirmed the legitimacy of the memo after OBSERVER ONLINE asked for clarification, but said it is a draft document that has since been reviewed.



JDF has also strongly denied claims that members are being asked to sign waivers.

“No, they are not. They will, however, be asked to declare their non-acceptance of the vaccine. This declaration will allow the Force to consider the duties and responsibilities of these individuals in an effort to limit their exposure should they become infected. This is necessary as the JDF moves to protect its service members and others as they go about their duties. The organisation however, wishes to make clear its position that there will be no punitive or disciplinary action taken against any member who does not take the COVID-19 vaccine,” the JDF said yesterday.



According to an inside source, administrative action could include leave time to recover from COVID being extracted from sick leave, and a service member not being re-engaged “as the soldier is not fit to fight”.



On Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Wellness advised that of the 2,718 people vaccinated on the first day of administering the jab, there were adverse reactions in 12 people. This included dizziness, nausea, vomiting in one individual; swelling; and rash. According to Dr Melody Ennis, the ministry's clinical lead for the vaccination programme, the reactions in all 12 patients lasted less than 15 minutes.



Jamaica is to receive its second shipment of COVID-19 vaccines today under the COVAX facility. Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has made it clear that the country remains committed to the rollout of the programme and the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, notwithstanding reports from a handful of European countries of patients who took this particular vaccine later developing blood clots. Those countries have suspended use of specific batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine.



The ministry also noted that vaccination against COVID-19 will not reduce deaths from other causes, stating: “deaths from other causes will continue to occur, including after vaccinations, but not causally related”.

In a statement on the matter, the WHO said it is aware that, as a precautionary measure, a few countries in the European Union (EU) have suspended use of a specific batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine distributed in the EU, based on reports of rare blood coagulation disorders in persons who had received vaccine from that particular batch. This was decided as a precaution whilst a full investigation is finalised.

“It is important to note that the European Medicines Agency's Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee position is that the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks, and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing,” the WHO said.



There have been 30 recorded cases of blood clots, and three deaths associated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Over five million doses have been administered.

Alphea Saunders