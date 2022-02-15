JN Bank warns against counterfeit manager's cheques in circulation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — JN Bank says it is aware that counterfeit JN Bank Manager's cheques are in circulation.

“We, therefore, urge our members and the public to exercise caution when accepting cheques, especially those within the series 51009427 and 51009932,” the bank said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

It said that in the meantime, its teams are in contact with the authorities.

The JN Group is urging members of the public not to hesitate to contact its Member Care Centre if there are concerns about any cheque they may have received.