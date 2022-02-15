JN Bank warns against counterfeit manager's cheques in circulation

JN Bank warns against counterfeit manager's cheques in circulationTuesday, February 15, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — JN Bank says it is aware that counterfeit JN Bank Manager's cheques are in circulation.
“We, therefore, urge our members and the public to exercise caution when accepting cheques, especially those within the series 51009427 and 51009932,” the bank said in a brief statement on Tuesday.
It said that in the meantime, its teams are in contact with the authorities.
The JN Group is urging members of the public not to hesitate to contact its Member Care Centre if there are concerns about any cheque they may have received.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy