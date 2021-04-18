JPS, NWC to get building approval evidence before making network connections

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The St Catherine Municipal Corporation has approved a resolution for government regulations to be amended to make it mandatory for the Jamaica Public Service Company and National Water Commission to get evidence of building approval before making connections to their network.

The resolution, which was passed at the March meeting of the St Catherine Parish Council, was noted at the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Council meeting on Tuesday, April 13.

The resolution argued that the erection of structures by individuals and companies without building approval was not only hindering orderly development but was also putting life and property at risk.

Currently "individuals and companies are able to acquire services from various utility companies without proof that the construction received the required permit/approval from the relevant authority," the resolution stated.