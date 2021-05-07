Jamaica Bankers Association donates $4.5m towards purchase of oxygen devices

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Bankers Association (JBA) has joined the list of private sector entities who have stepped up to provide support to the Government with acquiring resources in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association recently donated $4.5 million to the Ministry of Health and Wellness to assist with the purchase of four high flow oxygen machines. The funds will be administered through the United Way of Jamaica.

These high-flow oxygen machines allow non-invasive respiratory support to patients who require oxygen at higher flow rates; and as the machines do not necessarily require a ventilator, they can be used across different hospital departments.

Commenting on the contribution, JBA President Jerome Smalling said, “The leadership of the JBA strongly believes that consistent and collaborative effort is crucial for the national response to the pandemic to work.”

“We are providing funds to aid in the purchase of these devices that should help patients to recover faster after extubation and ideally should result in improved outcome and shorter hospital stays for COVID19 patients. If this contribution can help to save the life of at least one Jamaican, we would have received the greatest return on investment," added Smalling.

State Minister for Health and Wellness Juliet Cuthbert Flynn thanked the JBA for its donation.



“We are extremely grateful for this support and partnership with the Jamaica Banker's Association. This donation is a tangible representation of the outstanding corporate social responsibility that exist in our country and our work in public health is made easier through this partnership as we seek to enhance our mission of realising the best health outcome for all persons who need to access the healthcare system,” she said.

JBA represents ten of the island's leading building societies, commercial and merchant banks in Jamaica, many of which have contributed to a number of initiatives since the onset the COVID-19 pandemic.