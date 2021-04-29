Jamaica records 122 new COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 122 new cases of COVID-19 and 103 recoveries in the past 24 hours. No deaths were recorded for the period.

The latest figures push the country's overall tally to 45,414 cases, while total recoveries now stand at 20,945.

The new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (41), St Catherine (29), St Thomas (16), Clarendon (10), Manchester (eight), St James (six), Westmoreland (four), St Ann (three), St Mary (two), St Elizabeth (two) and Portland (one).

There are 220 patients in hospital with COVID-19. Twenty-six are critically ill and nine moderately ill.