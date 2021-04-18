Jamaica records 206 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica increased to 43,890 yesterday after 206 people — 116 females and 90 males— tested positive for the virus.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported that a 65-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, both from Kingston and St Andrew, died yesterday. The two deaths push total fatalities from the virus to 723.

The age range for the new infections is one year to 97 years old.

The cases were recorded in all parishes as follows: Kingston and St Andrew (66), St Catherine (30), St Elizabeth (26), St Ann (19), St James (12), Trelawny (12), St Mary (11), Manchester (10), Clarendon (seven), Westmoreland ( six), Hanover (three), St Thomas (three), and Portland (one).

After 111 recoveries yesterday, a total of 323 patients from the current 23,142 active cases remain in hospital.

According to the ministry, 22 patients are moderately ill and 35 are considered critically ill.