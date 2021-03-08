Jamaica sets another daily high with 878 new COVID cases

Jamaica sets another daily high with 878 new COVID casesMonday, March 08, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Sunday recorded another daily high in COVID-19 infections with 878 new cases reported within a 24-hour period.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure on Twitter a short while ago.
This is the third consecutive day that the island is seeing record numbers in cases of the virus. On Friday, there were 527 new infections and another 723 on Saturday.
The numbers pushed Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton to take to social media on Sunday to warn Jamaicans that more people are going to die if more effort is not made to follow the protocols in place to reduce the spread of the virus.
