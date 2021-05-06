Jamaica records 144 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One hundred and forty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as four more people in Jamaica died from the virus.

The latest figures push the country's pandemic totals to 46,338 confirmed cases and 798 deaths.

The Kingston and St Andrew area and St James had 21 cases each, St Catherine had 17, 14 were recorded in Manchester, 13 in St Elizabeth, 12 in St Ann and 10 in Portland. Clarendon had nine cases, Westmoreland had eight, Trelawny and Hanover had seven each, St Mary had four and St Thomas one.

The 144 cases were split between 79 females and 65 males within a one day to 95 years age range.

The deaths are as follows:

An 84-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

A 95-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

A 63-year-old female from Manchester

A 95-year-old male from Clarendon. His death was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, 114 patients recovered from the virus, 227 are in hospital of which 12 are moderately ill and 21 critically ill.